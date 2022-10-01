Bigg Boss 16 House In Pics: Check Out Exclusive Inside Images Of BB Circus Themed Set

BUZZ around Bigg Boss 16 has reached its peak as the new edition of Salman Khan is all set to premiere on Saturday, October 1. Finally all the rumours and speculations around participants and its theme and game format will be put to an end today. Over the years, Bigg Boss has made it a tradition to keep a theme of the house and this year it has been learnt that BB House is made 'Circus' theme.

Several photos of the Bigg Boss 16 house have been captured and here are some exclusive inside images of the BB 16 House. This year, the four bedrooms designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, are named the 'Fire Room', 'Black And White Room', 'Cards Room', and 'Vintage Room'.

Check Out Exclusive Pictures From BB 16 House:

BB Dining Area

BB Living Room

BB 16 Captain's Room

BB16 Bed Rooms

BB16 Garden Area:



This year the Bigg Boss 16 captain room has been given a luxurious look. The lavish room has a royal feel. The captain will get to have a comfortable sleep in the king-size bed and will relax in the personal Jacuzzi.

Meanwhile, the garden area of the BB House, like each year has a pool and sitting areas and a gym. To give it a more authentic look set designers have also added multiple elements seen in the circus which include— a carousel as a dining table, crazy mirrors in the bathroom and the jail designed as a ‘maut ka kuwa’.

Reportedly, BB 16 house has been equipped with a total of 98 cameras and it is also learnt that the numbers may increase, given there are many more nooks and corners this time. Also, the garden area has a number of isolated ‘chilling zones’ — one atop a mezzanine, while another with a soundproof glass wall.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16 grand premiere, Salman Khan's show will air on Colors TV today from 9:30 pm.