Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How Much Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Has Earned So Far

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its grand finale next week. After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s exit from the show, Bigg Boss 16 has only five contestants left in the house; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

One of the most popular faces on the show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is touted by many to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. The actor rose to fame post her stint in the show Udaariyaan, which also starred her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant and close friend Ankit Gupta.

According to reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the highest paid contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who was earlier being paid Rs 5 lakh per week on the show, reportedly hiked her fees post Bigg Boss 16 got extended last month. Priyanka now earns a whopping sum of Rs 10 lakh per week.

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has so far earned a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 1.8 crore in total after Bigg Boss 16 got extended for a few weeks.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been garnering immense popularity on Bigg Boss 16 and has been a social media sensation. Recently, actor Ankit Gupta opened up on his bond with Priyanka and said, “We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen.”

The actor, while speaking to News18, also clearly mentioned that they are nothing more than just friends. “We have been justifying this. Now we just say that we have a great bond and if you want to think of something else and be happy, we want you to be happy,” the actor added in his interview.