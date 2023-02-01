Bigg Boss 16: Here's How Fahmaan Khan's Planning To Give A Special Welcome To Sumbul Touqeer After Her Exit

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for its big finale this month. Contestants Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are all set to fight all odds to win the trophy.

Fan favorite contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan is touted to be a popular pick for becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who rose to fame post her stint in the television show ‘Imliee’, has been garnering immense popularity on the show.

According to reports, Sumbul Touqeer’s close friend Fahmaan Khan has made a special plan to welcome her post exit from the show. Fahmaan wants his friend to relax after so many stressful weeks in the house.

A report in Bollywood Life read, “Fahmaan knows that it was a very tough survival for Sumbul and hence he is planning a small vacation for her where she can take full relaxation mode with her family. He knows how much her family means to her.”

“Fahmaan who is extremely busy with his show Dharam Patni might also take a small break to spend time with Sumbul as he wants to listen to a lot of stories from her and what’s to know if she is doing fine. He is also planning a special dinner for her where she can enjoy every favourite meal for her,” the report further added.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has had a tough few weeks in the past few days inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor is nominated for eviction from the house this week alongside Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Reportedly, the actor has received the minimum amount of votes and will be bidding the house adieu this week.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app and is currently being hosted by Farah Khan.