Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan's Reality Show To Go On Air Today

Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, is all set to arrive with a new season on October 1. With more drama, controversies, twists, new contestants etc, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will be as interesting as it gets. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will see Salman Khan reprise his role as the host for the show, making it his 12th season altogether. During a recent press conference, Khan admitted that he has developed an affinity toward the show, and that’s why even after repeatedly saying season after season that he won’t return, Salman Khan welcomes everyone to the grand premieres of the new seasons.

Though the list of contestants have not yet been revealed, recently during a press conference, the first contestant for this year of ‘Bigg Boss’ was unveiled by the makers. Abdu Rozik, the 19-year-old Tajik singer and rapper, will be entering Salman Khan’s show this season. Known for his singing talents, Rozik said that he is ‘extremely happy’ to be on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The names of other rumored contestants who might enter the show today include popular names from the world of television. Colors TV’s favorite bahut, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is expected to enter the reality show. TV heartthrob Shalin Bhanot, ‘Uttaran’ fame star Tina Datta, ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner Shiv Thakare are expected to enter the show today.

Interestingly, it is also being reported that the theme of the house this year will be ‘circus’ and will have four bedrooms with different themes. Popular ex-contestants including ‘Bigg Boss 15’ sensation Karan Kundrra, ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ most stylish contestant Hina Khan are also expected to enter the show as ‘seniors’. The trio, along with 2 other ex-contestants, will reportedly add more tadka and masala to the show and make for some interesting twists and turns.