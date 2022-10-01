-
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Expected To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Tina Datta starred in one of the most popular television shows Uttaran. It has been reported that Tina will participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.
Bigg Boss 16: TV's Favourite Jodi Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Aka FateJo To Perform At Show's Premiere
Udaariyan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will perform at the premiere of Salman Khan's reality show.
Bigg Boss 16: List Of Speculated Contestant To Enter The Show
Talking about the television stars Imlie actor Sumbul Touqeer, Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig are expected to enter the show.
Abdu Rozik: The First Confirmed Contestant Of Bigg Boss 16
At the press conference, Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik, who will also star in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is a Tajikistan singer, who has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. Rozik is not a minor, he is around 19 years old and eligible to step into the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss 16: When And Where To Watch
Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 16' will premiere today on Colors tv channel at 9:30 PM.
Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan's Reality Show To Go On Air Today
Sat, 01 Oct 2022 06:58 PM IST
Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, is all set to arrive with a new season on October 1. With more drama, controversies, twists, new contestants etc, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will be as interesting as it gets. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will see Salman Khan reprise his role as the host for the show, making it his 12th season altogether. During a recent press conference, Khan admitted that he has developed an affinity toward the show, and that’s why even after repeatedly saying season after season that he won’t return, Salman Khan welcomes everyone to the grand premieres of the new seasons.
Though the list of contestants have not yet been revealed, recently during a press conference, the first contestant for this year of ‘Bigg Boss’ was unveiled by the makers. Abdu Rozik, the 19-year-old Tajik singer and rapper, will be entering Salman Khan’s show this season. Known for his singing talents, Rozik said that he is ‘extremely happy’ to be on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The names of other rumored contestants who might enter the show today include popular names from the world of television. Colors TV’s favorite bahut, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is expected to enter the reality show. TV heartthrob Shalin Bhanot, ‘Uttaran’ fame star Tina Datta, ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner Shiv Thakare are expected to enter the show today.
Interestingly, it is also being reported that the theme of the house this year will be ‘circus’ and will have four bedrooms with different themes. Popular ex-contestants including ‘Bigg Boss 15’ sensation Karan Kundrra, ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ most stylish contestant Hina Khan are also expected to enter the show as ‘seniors’. The trio, along with 2 other ex-contestants, will reportedly add more tadka and masala to the show and make for some interesting twists and turns.