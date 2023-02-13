Bigg Boss 16 Finale: MC Stan Declared Winner, Wins Trophy And Prize Money Of Rs 31.80 Lakh

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday night. Amongst the top 5 finalists, fan-favorite contestant MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16, beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. MC Stan won the trophy along with the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh.

It was rapper Shiv Thakare who secured the second rank on Bigg Boss 16. The Mumbai-based artist was a top favorite to win the Bigg Boss 16 winner title. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was a top favorite by celebrities and fans to win the show, came in a close third.

Archana Gautam came in fourth on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The actor turned politician broke down after her exit from the show and thanked her fans for their undying support for her.

Shalin Bhanot was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The actor was highly in demand on the finale nights and was offered not just one but two shows ahead of his exit from Bigg Boss 16. The actor was first offered Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, which he turned down.

Shalin Bhanot turned down the offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi saying that he performed the stunts for Rohit Shetty to get a film from him and not just the reality show. The actor on Sunday was offered Ekta Kapoor’s next show, Beqaboo. The actor accepted the offer and was quick to add ‘when does the shoot begin’.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale saw guests including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. The romantic track from Salman Khan’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Naiyo Lagda was also unveiled on Bigg Boss 16. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde and has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.