Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: THIS Contestant To Win The Show, Say Polls; Eviction Prediction, Top 2, Prize Money And More

All eyes are on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 today as the controversial reality show will be announcing its winner after weeks of drama and fights. The top 5 finalists are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be airing on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 7 PM. The finale night will mark the return of its host Salman Khan, who took a break from his host duties to focus on his prior work commitments.

According to reports, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 will be Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actor has garnered immense support on social media from fans and celebrities and has secured the number one rank in various audience polls.

Based on the polls being held on social media platforms, it is being speculated that the first two contestants to be evicted from the show will be Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. Reportedly, audiences are speculating that it will be Shalin who will be the first one to exit Bigg Boss 16 on grand finale, followed by Archana.

From there, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary will be fighting it out to win the title of winner of Bigg Boss 16. Several polls have speculated that it will be tough competition between rapper MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lift the trophy of the winner of the season. Shiv Thakare fans, who are rooting for him, hope for him to win Bigg Boss 16.

Prize Money of Bigg Boss 16 was announced as Rs 50 lakh in the beginning of the season, but was reduced to Rs 21.80 lakh by the contestants. The winner of Bigg Boss 16 will also take home a special trophy, a golden unicorn with them.

Bigg Boss 16 began in October 2022 and became one of the most talked-about shows on social media. The show has emerged as a winner on TRP charts and has consistently ranked in top 10.