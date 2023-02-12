Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot OUT Of Finale Race, Winner Prize Money Increased To THIS Much

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will see top 5 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot vying for the winner’s trophy. But it seems like Shalin Bhanot’s dream to win the show has come to an end.

Shalin Bhanot became the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The prize money of the winner of Bigg Boss 16 has also been increased from Rs 21.80 lakh. The prize money has been increased by Rs 10 lakh and the winner will now take home Rs 31.80 lakh.

The show’s grand finale is being hosted by Salman Khan. Comedian Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek too shared the stage with Salman Khan. The comedian duo also visited the house and performed interesting tasks with the contestants.

Before the show’s grand finale started airing on Sunday, Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were spotted arriving on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. The duo will be seen promoting their new film Gadar 2 along with Salman Khan on stage.

According to reports, Salman Khan will be launching a new romantic track from his new film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The actor will be performing the new song of his film along with Bigg Boss 16 contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Noagori, and other ex-female housemates.

The winner of the show will take home the prize money as well as the golden unicorn trophy. According to polls, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is amongst the top picks for the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

The show will also air special performances including Priyanka and Ankit Gupta’s special dance performance, a Mandali dance performance with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.