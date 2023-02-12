Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot Offered Lead Role In Ekta Kapoor’s New Show Beqaboo, Actor Has THIS To Say

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is underway with top 5 finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan and will have guests including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot has been offered Ekta Kapoor’s next show, Beqaboo. The actor seems to be in demand as he was also offered Rohit Shetty’s action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season on Saturday’s episode. However, the actor had declined to take the offer.

Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor will be making the offer to Shalin Bhanot to play the lead role in her next show Beqaboo on Bigg Boss 16 grand finale of the show held on Sunday night. Shalin Bhanot has reportedly accepted the offer and would be seen playing the male lead in the show.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot turned down Rohit Shetty’s offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season. The actor added that he performed all the tasks to get a Bollywood project from him and not a reality show offer. Rohit Shetty asked him to first give a shot at the stunt based reality show. However, he denied the offer.

Archana Gautam called out Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting the filmmaker, while Shiv Thakare added that he too wishes to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s reality show.

Fans flooded social media platforms to extend their support for Shalin Bhanot. One fan wrote, “You are so loved #ShalinBhanot𓃵 💗💗 Thank you so much for entertaining us #ShalinBhanot you have given it your all and you’re the best! BB16 will always yours 💗💗 Whoever wins should be embarrassed Shalin took all the screen space, love you so much BB16 PHOENIX SHALIN BHANOT.”

Another tweet read, “#ShalinKiSena has been the most decent fandom ever. ❤️ @BhanotShalin will be so proud of us once he gets to know about us when he is out. Let us all gear up for the finale to see #ShalinBhanot in his usual grooves for one last time this season. 🌟 BB16 PHOENIX SHALIN BHANOT.”