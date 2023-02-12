Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Releases First Song From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Titled Naiyo Lagda | Watch

The first song from Salman Khan’s upcoming romantic-action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released by the superstar on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The actor will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in the song titled Naiyo Lagda.

The song sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Mucchal has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and has been shot in the landscapes of Leh and Ladakh. Naiyo Lagda has been picturised on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde and will see the two unite on the big screen for the first time.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to be released in theaters on Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is taking place in Mumbai. The top 5 finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. The first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale was Shalin Bhanot.

The actor got offered Ekta Kapoor’s next show, Beqaboo while on the show. Shalin Bhanot was also offered Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season, but rejected it saying that he wanted to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s film and not show.

Archana Gautam became the next contestant to exit the show. The actor’s elimination from the show was done by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who were there to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2.

According to reports, MC Stan will be the third person to be evicted from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, it will be a final face off between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 will take home the trophy and a prize money of Rs 31 lakh. The prize money was increased by Rs 10 lakh during the grand finale night on Sunday.