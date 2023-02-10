Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Ravi Kishan Tells Shalin Bhanot ‘Desh Me Aapki Popularity Bohot Ho Chuki Hai’, Roots For Him To Win | Watch

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is set to take place this weekend in two parts. The show, which began in October, will be culminating after weeks of drama, twists and turns and will be announcing its winner of the season on Sunday.

The top 5 finalists of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. The housemates are garnering immense support on social media, with fans vying for their favorite contestant to win the show.

Recently, actor and MP Ravi Kishan took to social media to extend his support to Shalin Bhanot. The official Instagram account of Shalin Bhanot shared a video of the Bhojpuri star talking about the Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

The caption of the video read, “From one winner to another winner in making... @ravikishann your words have really motivated the #ShalinKiSena and we are super thankful for your kind words! #ShalinKiSena chalo gadar machaate hai aur Shalin ko jeetate hai... head to the voot app and vote for him!”

In the video, Ravi Kishan spoke about how being on Bigg Boss changed his life. The actor revealed he knew Shalin Bhanot when he appeared on the show, and seeing him on the show makes him proud of Shalin’s growth as a person.

Ravi Kishan also advised Shalin Bhanot to keep calm and not lose his patience to display the true sign of a winner this week. The actor went on to say that Shalin Bhanot’s popularity has risen to new heights and he has become a household name.

Several fans took to Shalin Bhanot’s post to comment on the video. One fan wrote, “Thanks Ravi sir for wishes shalin Bhai offcourse shalin Bhai is winning trophy 🏆 big boss shalin shalin love u bhai u r the best.” Another comment read, “I wish Shalin jeete usne apni self respect tak laga dia is show ke liye khudka mind tak lost kar dia bas just to provide entertainment to the audience. I wish wo jeete.”