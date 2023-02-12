Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reunites With Ankit Gupta For A Special Act, Says ‘I Feel It’s Our Last Together’ | Watch

Television’s one of the most popular couples, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta made headlines with their bond on Bigg Boss 16. The duo, who have maintained a close friendship over the years, reunited for a special act for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.

On Sunday, the official social media account of Colors TV shared a special glimpse of what’s in store for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta’s fans, who fondly call the duo ‘PriyAnkit’. Take a look at the special promo here:

As soon as the video was posted, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta’s fans stormed social media platforms with their reactions. One user wrote, “Tbh i missed watching them seated together for WKVs in coordinated outfits. I'm so glad we finally got to watch them be themselves for one last time. Her hands on him, them in their comfort space, being absolutely raw & real. ANKIT GRACING BB FINALE.”

Another tweet read, ““Last act hoga lagta hai mujhe ye” I think she knows now that they’re working separately and won’t be close either this could be their last act 🥺 honestly even idk if we’ll ever see them perform again but if it is let’s enjoy it to the max but i hope not 🤞🤞 #PriyAnkit.”

“My man is finally there where he belongs 🧿 Now I can move on from eviction trauma. It won't hunt me anymore. Them together on the sofa holdings hand for last time in bb house . Thank you god & tight virtual hugs to #PriyAnkit it was tough journey for us ANKIT GRACING BB FINALE,” wrote another fan of the duo.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16. The television diva is being touted as one of the most popular contestants on the show to win the coveted title as well as the trophy of the winner of the season.

Bigg Boss 16 winner will be announced today.