Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gets Eliminated From The Show, MC Stan And Shiv Thakare In Top 2: Reports

In one of the most shocking updates from the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, fan favorite contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Touted to be the winner of the show in various exit polls, the actor has reportedly been evicted from the top 3 race of Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.

According to reports, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are the top 2 finalists of the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The two close friends will reportedly be fighting it out for live voting from the audiences for the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

An insider page of Bigg Boss 16, The Khabri, took to their Twitter account to announce the news. The tweet read, “No Pranks Guys I am serious, and its True #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is eliminated. Offline audience chnaged the verdict of #BiggBoss16.”

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the news. One user wrote, “I hate this show exactly for this reason. We start to like people for their contribution to the show and they throw them out. Now people based on their belonging and previous work will win. Absolutely terrible.” Another tweet read, “Ye chahta hai sb khbri iski news copy krle or jb ye news spread hojayegi tb hero bnke ayega or bolega prank kiya tha..if it's true to boht sahi huya..khabri ka ghamand tuta shyd payment me dikkt ayi.”

According to reports, Shiv Thakare will be emerging as the winner of the show. The elimination of Shalin Bhanot was the first to be ousted from the show. Shalin’s elimination was followed by Archana Gautam’s eviction. The show is being hosted by Salman Khan and saw guests including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

The Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale also saw Salman Khan launching the latest track of his film Naiyo Lagda, from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released.