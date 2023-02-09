Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta To Reunite For THIS Special Act

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is one of the frontrunners for winning Bigg Boss 16, is preparing for her grand finale act of the season. The show will have its winner announced this weekend in the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, which will be aired in two parts.

According to reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be reuniting with her close friend Ankit Gupta for a special performance. A report in Filmy Beat cited a source as saying thay Priyanka and Ankit, who are fondly dubbed by their fans as ‘PriyAnkit’, will be performing together as part of the finale.

"How can the finale be complete without a stunning dance performance? Last year, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra performed a steamy dance in the Bigg Boss 15 finale and this year will be no different. The shoot for the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 will start on Friday and culminate on Sunday,” the report in Filmy Beat read.

The report further revealed that the duo will be performing a romantic act on the show. “Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be performing on a romantic number on the stage, if things go as planned. The makers want to ensure that the entertainment quotient is taken a notch higher, so expect quite a few surprises in the finale,” the report read.

Meanwhile, the finalists for Bigg Boss 16 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The audience's votes will decide who wins the trophy and the prize money for this year’s Bigg Boss.

Reportedly, Ankit Gupta will be present at the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale to promote his new show, Junooniyat. The actor will be present alongside his co-stars on the show, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana and will be performing a special act about the show as well.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be airing this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.