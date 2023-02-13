Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: MC Stan Wins Over Shiv Thakare And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Say Reports

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is currently underway. The show’s top 5 finalists in the beginning of the finale were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Reportedly, it is rapper MC Stan who has left behind every other housemate on the show to win the trophy of the winner of the season.

According to reports, it was a tough fight between close friends MC Stan and Shiv Thakare to win the Bigg Boss 16 winner title. But in the end, MC Stan took away the golden unicorn trophy and the prize money of Rs 31 lakh.

Shiv Thakare reportedly secured the second rank on Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who won the Bigg Boss season 2 in Marathi, came in a close second at the grand finale.

Touted by many to be the winner of the show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reportedly lost the race of the winner of Bigg Boss 16 in top 3. The actor finished her race the second runner up, several media reports have claimed.

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot was the first contestant to be ousted from the show after receiving the lowest amount of votes. For his eviction, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to guess the name of the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. The housemates discussed and took Shalin Bhanot’s name.

On guessing it right, the prize money of the show increased from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 31 lakh. The next to be evicted from the show was Archana Gautam, who broke down on the stage in front of Salman Khan.

Archana Gautam’s eviction was done by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who were present on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale to promote their film Gadar 2.

The winner of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will win the prize money of Rs 31 lakh as well as the golden unicorn trophy.