MC Stan Shares FIRST Post After Winning Bigg Boss 16: ‘Ammi Ka Sapna Poora Ho Gaya’ | See Pics

Mumbai-based rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night. The rapper beat fan favorites Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the coveted title and the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh.

Taking to his social media account, MC Stan shared the first pictures post his exit from Bigg Boss 16. In the images, MC Stan posed along with Salman Khan.

The caption of MC Stan’s Instagram post read, “WE CREATED HISTORY 🏆 STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT , REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV 🇮🇳 Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya 🥹💕 & trophy P-town aagayi ♥️🙅🏽‍♂️ Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai 🙏 ending tak Stan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

Several social media users took to MC Stan’s post to comment and react to the images. One fan wrote, “Look at @ShivThakare9 , purest & selfless person, he picked up stan on his shoulder. Well played shiv bhau, you rocked the show !! Congratulations #MCStan.”

Another comment read, “Congratulations #MCStan on winning the #BiggBoss16 . A true blue bonafide survivor and game player #ShivThakare not have won the title, but he has won millions of hearts. Again, Congratsss #StannyArmy.”

For the unversed, MC Stan along with Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The top 5 finalists were vying to win the winner’s title.

Shalin Bhanot was the first person to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. His elimination was followed by Archana Gautam, who broke down on stage while talking to host Salman Khan.

The next to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose elimination reduced Ankit Gupta to tears. The actor was a fan-favorite to win the show, but got evicted from the top 3.

It was a race to the finale between MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, who are also close buddies. MC Stan won over Shiv Thakare to win home the golden unicorn trophy, prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh and a car.