Author : Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Sun, 12 Feb 2023 07:04 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Priyanka Emerges Top Choice For Winner, Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Promote Gadar 2

After a wait of 133 days, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 will be announced today on the grand finale night. The show will mark the return of its host Salman Khan after a gap of 2 weeks, where he will be announcing the winner in his quintessential style. The top 5 finalists of the show include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. The winner will take home the prize money of Rs 21.80 lakh and the trophy of a golden unicorn. Here are all the LIVE updates from Bigg Boss 16 grand finale:

12 February 2023
  • 19:03

    Salman Khan's New Song 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' To Be Launched Today

    Reportedly, Salman Khan's new song 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be launched today on Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Noagori, and other ex-female housemates will be performing on the stage with Salman.

  • 18:53

    Eviction Prediction, Top 2, Prize Money And More

    Read: Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: THIS Contestant To Win The Show, Say Polls; Eviction Prediction, Top 2, Prize Money And More

  • 18:42

    Gadar 2 Stars Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol Arrive On Grand Finale

    Gadar 2 actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film on the show. 

    Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 18:32

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Perform A Special Act

    Watch: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reunites With Ankit Gupta For A Special Act, Says ‘I Feel It’s Our Last Together’

  • 18:25

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Leads Race In Fan Polls Verdict

    Read: Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Leads Race In Fan Polls Verdict ; Salman Khan's Reality Show Seeks End Today

