Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Priyanka Emerges Top Choice For Winner, Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Promote Gadar 2
After a wait of 133 days, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 will be announced today on the grand finale night. The show will mark the return of its host Salman Khan after a gap of 2 weeks, where he will be announcing the winner in his quintessential style. The top 5 finalists of the show include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. The winner will take home the prize money of Rs 21.80 lakh and the trophy of a golden unicorn. Here are all the LIVE updates from Bigg Boss 16 grand finale:
Salman Khan's New Song 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' To Be Launched Today
Reportedly, Salman Khan's new song 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be launched today on Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Noagori, and other ex-female housemates will be performing on the stage with Salman.
Eviction Prediction, Top 2, Prize Money And More
Gadar 2 Stars Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol Arrive On Grand Finale
Gadar 2 actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film on the show.
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)