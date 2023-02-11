Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Shiv Thakare; Who Deserves To Win The Trophy?

Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end. The Top 5 contestants of the Bigg Boss 16 house include Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Shalin Bhanot. It is tough to predict who will win the competition after reviewing the past experiences of each contestant in the home. Let's have a look at the finalists' strengths and weaknesses:

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY

Since Day 1, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has demonstrated to be a headstrong and opinionated competitor during all the tasks. She has always had a unique stance on every subject related to the house. The actress does not believe in sugarcoating her remarks and has never been reluctant to express her beliefs. Contestants like her have consistently won the trophy on Bigg Boss since the show's start, following the tradition through the years. Not only this, but she has also impressed the audience with her leadership qualities and unique dressing style. From facing the Mandali alone to getting praised by celebrities, Priyanka proved to be a gem.

SHIV THAKARE

Shiv Thakare is also touted as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He is polite to those who aren't even a part of the "mandali," and he knows how to keep his connections strong. When the housemates turned against Sumbul Touqeer Khan, he always remained by her side. He was by her side at all times, even as Nimrit was having a breakdown. He even assisted in resolving the conflict between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Shiv Thakare never allowed his friendships to interfere with his strategy. He never relied on the Mandali to advance throughout his time on Bigg Boss 16; instead, he played the game on his own terms. Shiv played on his own even though he was close friends with MC Stan.

MC STAN

MC Stan is also one of the toughest contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His ability to voice his mind clearly has been his greatest asset. Nobody frightens him, and he even has no qualms about facing his own pals. Stan spoke up and addressed Shiv and Sajid when he thought they were altering the game.

ARCHANA GAUTAM

Whether it be entertainment or raising her voice, Archana Gautam never failed to impress the audience in Bigg Boss 16 house. In addition to leaving viewers speechless with her antiques, Archana Gautam has been the house's best entertainer by inviting them into Bigg Boss's kitchen as guests. Archana has been a lone wolf; she didn't require assistance from anyone in order to win her fights. This season's kitchen queen, for sure. Despite having so many positive traits, Archana's downfall has always been her below-the-belt statements. She would use them to make personal remarks and even engage in physical attacks, which resulted to her expulsion from the house but subsequently led to Salman bringing her back.

SHALIN BHANOT

Shalin Bhanot is known for his demands for Chicken in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin has been the most talked-about candidate in the house, which is one of his assets. The one flaw that caused confusion among viewers was the fact that Shalin never kept his promise, and thus not only his followers but also his housemates lacked confidence in him.