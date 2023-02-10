OPEN IN APP

    Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Top 5 Finalists, Prize Money And More

    As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is all set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, here is all you need to know about the same:

    By Swati Singh
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 07:24 PM (IST)
    Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its grand finale. The popular reality TV show already got its Top 5 finalists, which include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Ahead of the grand finale, Bigg Boss showed the journey of the housemates in the show which made them teary-eyed.

    To know the date, timings and other details regarding the grand finale, continue reading:

    When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 16?

    Salman Khan is all set to host the finale episode of Bigg Boss Season 16. The show will air on Colors TV, those who want to watch it online and switch to Voot. It will stream on the OTT platform at 9 pm IST. One can also watch it online on Jio, while those who have Airtel subscription can view it live on Airtel XStream. The finale episodes will air on February 11 and 12th, respectively.

    Who are the TOP 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 16?

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Shiv Thakare

    MC Stan

    Archana Gautam

    Shalin Bhanot

    Bigg Boss 16: Trophy Prize Money

    The winner of Bigg Boss 16 will be announced on February 12th, 2023. The winner will receive a glittering trophy in the shape of gold unicorn. Apart from that, he/she will also get Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money and a swanky car - Grand i10 Nios.

