Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Archana Gautam Evicted, Breaks Down On Stage | Watch

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is currently underway in Mumbai. Hosted by Salman Khan, the night began with top 5 finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam vying for the winner’s trophy of the season.

The first contestant to get evicted from the show was Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to guess the name of the contestant who will get evicted first, to which the housemates took Shalin’s name. With the right guess, Bigg Boss added Rs 10 lakh into the winner’s prize money.

Shalin Bhanot was evicted from the show. The prize money of the winner of Bigg Boss 16 rose to Rs 31 lakh.

After Shalin, Archana Gautam became the second finalist to get eliminated from the show. The actor came out of the show after a task given by Sunny Deol. The politician turned actor was received warmly by Salman Khan.

Archana Gautam broke down on the stage and started crying post her exit from Bigg Boss 16 finale. The actor was teased by Salman Khan who said that she wanted to become an MP, to which Archana Gautam said that once she becomes MP she will also not cry.

Archana Gautam also spoke to the viewers and thanked her fans for supporting her journey on Bigg Boss 16. She also thanked the people of her region for voting for her.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale race now has only three contestants left; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

Reportedly, MC Stan too has been evicted from the Top 3 race. The top 2 now stand at Priyanka and Shiv.

During the finale, Shalin Bhanot got offered Ekta Kapoor’ new show, Beqaboo, where he will be essaying the lead role. A new track from Salman Khan’s next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was also released during Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.