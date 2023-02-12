Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Abdu Rozik CONFIRMS Being Part Of Big Brother UK, Salman Khan Reacts

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 saw ex-housemates including Abdu Rozik being a part of the gala night. The Tajik singer was amongst one of the most popular contestants on the show and became a social media sensation during his stint on the show.

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan was seen back as the host of the show after a gap of two weeks. The actor interacted with Abdu Rozik and was seen having a fun conversation.

Salman Khan quizzed Abdu Rozik about the rumors of him being approached for Big Brother. The actor jokingly asked him about the news, to which Abdu Rozik replied that he will indeed be a part of the international show. Salman Khan congratulated Abdu Rozik on this development and wished him luck for his future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the top 5 finalists of the show on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. Reportedly, Shalin Bhanot was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. The actor was offered two shows during his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house, including Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi and Ekta Kapoor’s next drama show.

The next to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 was Archana Gautam. The contestant got eliminated after a task by Sunny Deol, who came into the house to promote his next film Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel.

Rapper MC Stan too has reportedly been evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 16. The Mumbai-based rapper finished third in the Bigg Boss 16 finale race. The finale race is now between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. The two will be fighting it out to win the Bigg Boss 16 winner trophy.

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly win a prize money of Rs 31 lakh and a golden unicorn trophy.