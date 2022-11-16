Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Strikes Back At Shalin Bhanot For His ‘Sexist’ Remark On Women

Bigg Boss 16 has lately been the talk of the town and all for the wrong reasons. The most controversial reality show of all time has several dramatic contestants under the radar. Television actor Shalin Bhanot is standing to be a strong contestant this year making his dramatic rounds on national television.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was bashed on social media by the ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, as the ‘Nach Baliye’ winner passed a sexist remark about women. The actor was called out for quoting Gautam Vig stating, “I always give chance to weak women first.” Shalin Bhanot’s behavior has always been under the radar of the audience as the actor always passes strong remarks and aggressive behavior grabbing the eyeballs of the audience and leaving them with an opinion.

Being an ardent viewer of Bigg Boss 16, ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan slammed Shalin Bhanot on her Twitter account, marking the works of his sexist statement passed on Gautam Vig during the recent captaincy task. While eliminating Gautam Vig, the ‘Nach Baliye’ winner referred to her as ‘Kamzor aurat.’

As Shalin’s comments didn’t go down well with Gauahar Khan, the actress quoted on her Twitter, “Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin. To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing.” This is not the first time, Gauahar Khan has passed her opinion on the contenders of BB 16, as earlier she also slammed rapper MC Stan for her derogatory and misogynistic comments on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin .To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 14, 2022

Gauahar Khan was supported by Kushal Tondon as the actor also took a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and added a series of tweets where the actor quoted, “Well I don’t generally discuss BB ever, having said that by chance saw the most boring season..Just wanted to say Shalin bro kaun ho tum?How many lines of lawyers do you have? If in any reality check please contact me.” The ex-Bigg Boss contestant further took a jibe at the actor’s personal life and wrote, “A guy who can’t own his 10-year-old son..Talking about morals. Irony.”

The current buzz in the house is directed by Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, as the audience is loving their performance filled with drama, fights, and fury. The show has also created a ton of buzz due to the augmentation of new rules and twists where the theme of the show is ‘Circus’.