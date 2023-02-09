Shiv Thakare is touted as one of the most prominent faces of the Television industry. Starting with a small pan shop to reaching in Top 5 in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, the journey of 33-year-old star wasn't a usual one and it was filled with a lots of ups and downs. As Bigg Boss 16 is nearing to its finale, let us have a look at the actor's life journey:

Shiv Thakare used to work with his father Manohar Thakare at a pan shop, at a very young age. Later, he used to sell newspapers and milk packets in order to give financial assistance to his family.

Shiv then appeared in the reality series MTV Rodies Rising, where he got to the semifinals. Following that, he made an appearance in The Anti Social Network on MTV. He participated in and won the Marathi reality competition Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019.

He joined the MTV Roadies Revolution judging panel in 2020 and participated in the audition stages. He started his business venture, a deodorant line called "B.Real," in March 2021. He has been a contestant in Colors TV's reality series Bigg Boss 16 since October 2022.

Shiv Thakare came in at number twenty-one on The Times of India's 2019 list of the 30 Most Desirable Men in Maharashtra. He also came in first place in The Times of India's list of the 15 most attractive men on Marathi television in 2019.