Bigg Boss 16: From Sumbul Touqeer To Gautam Vig, Contestants Likely To Enter Salman Khan's Show

BIGG BOSS Season 16 has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience and there has been a lot of curiosity about the new contestants. Moreover, the makers have unveiled some new promos and teased the audience about the participants. Talking about the contestants, take a look at the list of participants who will compete in Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul Touqeer

Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. After her exit from the show Imlie, it was reported that Sumbul will participate in Bigg Boss 16. The Colors TV channel has dropped a new promo for a new contestant and fans think it's Sumbul.

Gautam Vig

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actor Gautam Vig will participate in Bigg Boss Season 16. The Colors TV channel released a promo featuring Gautam.

Tina Datta

Tina rose to fame after starring in the hit show Uttaran and has been a popular name in the television industry for many years. Tina will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv rose to fame after participating in MTV Roadies in 2017. She participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and won as well. He will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Shivin Narang

Television heartthrob Shivin Narang has been a popular name in the showbiz. He has starred in hit shows like Internet Wala Love and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera. He was also seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It has been reported that Shivin will be a Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Chhoti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss Season 16. She was also a former Miss India contestant.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma was last seen in Ranchi Diaries. According to reports, Soundarya will be a Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant.

Manya Singh

Manya Singh is Miss India 2020 winner and has been the face of many brands. She has also walked the ramp for many designers as well.