Bigg Boss 16: From Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh And Other Contestants Likely To Enter

The all-new season of superstar Salman Khan’s popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16, is all set to premiere on national television from next month. The show, which has garnered immense popularity in its 15-year long run, will see several biggies from the world of Indian television as well as digital creators entering the house.

With several celebrities like Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra gaining a boost in their fandom after appearing on the show, all eyes are now on the latest season. From ‘Lock Upp’ winner and stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui to digital content creator Faisal Sheikh, here are the top names that might make it to the Bigg Boss house this season.

Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comedian and controversy’s favorite child won over fans’ hearts with his stint in Kangana Ranuat’s show, ‘Lock Upp’. He is expected to return to the small screen to continue his dream run of winning yet another reality show.

Faisal Shaikh

Fondly called by his fans as Mr. Faisu, the digital sensation might just make it to your television screens in this season.

Kanika Mann

Last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, the stunner will be appearing on Salman Khan’s show this year.

Shivin Narang

Television heartthrob Shivin Narang will also be appearing in the latest season of the show.

Vivian Dsena

After winning hearts with his stint in Colors’ popular drama series, ‘Madhubala’, Vivian is set to return to the world of reality shows with ‘Bigg Boss’ new season.

Arjun Bijlani

Television sensation Arjun Bijlain, who is loved dearly by the television audiences, will also arrive in the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

The promo featuring the return of host Salman Khan was released early this week. The teaser gave an insight into the new season, unveiling the theme for ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

The season premiere will take place in October first week, and is expected to feature ‘Bigg Boss 14’ sensation Shehnaaz Gill.