Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose fans were left disappointed after she missed out on winning the trophy, has finally reacted to the news of being offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Dunki. The television actor was inside the Bigg Boss house for over 133 days and spoke in a media interaction for the first time on Sunday night.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was asked by a leading news outlet in an interview after her exit from Bigg Boss 16 about being approached for a role in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan. To this, the Udaariyaan actor said that she felt overjoyed by the news.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary told Indian Express, “We have been locked inside for the last four months so I didn’t even know about SRK’s film Dunki. It’s now while speaking to the media that I am hearing about it. But oh my god, if it’s true I am overjoyed. I had never thought I would get something like this. Nikal padi meri.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who rose to fame post her stint in Colors TV show Udaariyaan, which was produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, further spoke about whether she will be seen on television if she ventures into the film industry. To this, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant said, “TV has given me a lot and I can never think about quitting it.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday night, with Pune-based rapper MC Stan being declared the winner. Shiv Thakare was declared the runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in third.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a special montage of her journey on Bigg Boss 16. The caption of the video read, “Her grace, resilience, and pure spirit have captured the hearts of millions 💓💕 Even though Pari may not have walked away with the trophy, she will forever be a winner in our eyes 💪👑 #PriyankaWonLife Paltan thank you for being the biggest cheerleaders and for making this journey unforgettable! ❤️ Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words.”