Bigg Boss 16 Finale Week: Shiv Thakare To Be Eliminated? Karan Johar Makes Shocking Revelations

As Bigg Boss 16 is heading to its finale week, filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen hosting the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode where he will make some shocking revelations too. Karan accused Mandali (Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer of sidelining the latter due to which she couldn't perform the task.

In the promo video, Karan Johar could be seen speaking to the mandali as he asked them about Sumbul being sidelined from the group. He said, "Since 3 to 4 days Mandli has not been supportive of Sumbul. Nobody has even confronted her as to what happened and isn’t this number game then?"

Reacting to Shiv Thakare's statement, Shiv said, "If you call someone your friend or a sister we know that in this full journey, we have been blaming her…" Karan interrupted, "Who do you think would break the mandali first?" Nimrit Kaur replied, "Nobody sir. The bond is strong." Later, Shiv took Sumbul's name. He said that it will be Touqeer who will leave the Bigg Boss house.

Reacting to Shiv's statement, Karan said it will be Shiv and not Sumbul who will leave the house as he said, "Aapko lowest votes hain, aaja."

Karan also schooled Archana Gautam over the 'torture task' where she crossed her line. Karan said, "When you do some task in Bigg Boss house," Archaa interrupted him, then he said, "One minute I am talking, You are trying to take out your personal feelings during the task and till how much limit do you agree is correct?"

Further, Archana claimed that she avoided personalising the task and that she chose Haldi as the colour. Karan brought out how Shiv's eye was seriously hurt by Archana's action in response.