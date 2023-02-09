OPEN IN APP

    Bigg Boss 16 Finale Week: Bigg Boss Says He Is Being 'Biased' Towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, 'Your Voice Has Touched All Hearts'

    Bigg Boss 16: Ahead of the grand finale, Bigg Boss revealed he is being 'biased' towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhay. Continue reading:

    By Swati Singh
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 08:04 PM (IST)
    Bigg Boss 16 finale is just a couple of days away and ahead of that, Colors TV shared a short promo on its Instagram handle. Season 16's one of the most popular contestants, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is also among the Top 5 contenders of BB15, got emotional after watching her journey with all the fans surrounding her. But, what caught everybody's attention was Bigg Boss praising the actress and telling her that he is being 'biased' towards her.

    The promo started with fans cheering for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she stood on stage. The video then cut into Bigg Boss's voice which was being played in the background. "Jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi."

     
     
     
    Bigg Boss further said that he is being biased towards Priyanka which left her blushing. "Main bhi aaj danke ki chot par biased ho raha hoon kyunki Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, apki awaz hamare dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai (whenever there is any talk of Bigg Boss 16, your name will definitely be taken. Today I am being biased towards you without any care as Priyanka, your voice has touched all our hearts)," said Bigg Boss.

    The trends that have dominated the micro-blogging site show that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been receiving a lot of affection from both her admirers and followers.

    A Twitter user wrote, "Don't get demotivated & don't get distracted! Just keep Voting, Voting will decide winner of #BB16 Let's make #PriyankaChaharChoudhary highest voted contestant."

    Another one tweeted, "Same setup. Same color outfit. "Iss BB season aapke naam se jaane jaayenge". Too many similarities like BB13 GOOSEBUMPS. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit #BB16 #BiggBoss16."

