Bigg Boss 16 Finale To Air In Two Parts On THESE Dates, Winner To Take Home A Special Trophy

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is all set to take place this week. The show already has its 5 finalists in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.

According to reports, the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will mark the return of host Salman Khan. The actor took a break from hosting the reality show to work on his prior personal commitments after the show got extended by a few weeks.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan were seen filling up for Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 16. Reports say that the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ star will be back with a bang for the finale episode.

According to reports, the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16 will air this weekend. The culmination of the reality show will be aired in two parts, on Saturday and Sunday i.e. February 11 and 12. The gala night will also include special performances by the housemates as well as the contestants who have been eliminated from the show.

Fans are waiting with baited breath for the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Many are speculating that it will television star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who will take home the trophy this year. The ‘Udaariyaan’ star is being hailed as a fan favorite winner on social media.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 2 Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare is also emerging as a strong candidate to win the show. Recently, fans started speculating that the makers dropped a major hint regarding the winner of the show by unveiling the trophy for this season.

The trophy had a unicorn with golden spikes. With Shiv Thakare’s voting symbol being that of a horse, fans couldn’t help but wonder if that could be a hint of their favorite winning the show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was voted out of the show earlier this week after receiving the lowest amount of votes from the janta.