Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rohit Shetty To Pick A Contestant For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' From Top 5? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Season 16 will soon to an end after a successful run and topping the TRP charts. From new games to unexpected twists and turns to controversies, Bigg Boss 16 was able to keep the audience hooked to their seats. After Bigg Boss ends, the audience will have to find something else to keep themselves entertained. But fans won't have to wait for long as Khatron Ke Khiladi will reportedly return to Colors.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty will enter the Bigg Boss house during the finale to select a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has not been confirmed by the makers of Bigg Boss or Rohit Shetty yet. However, it has also been reported that the filmmaker will choose Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam.

Meanwhile, Tushar Kalia lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. He defeated Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik in the finale and also won Rs 20 lakh prize money and a car. The other finalists were Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Munawar Faruqui, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhatt, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal and Aneri Vajani.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur were evicted from the house last week and were not able to make it to the finale.

In an interview with News18, Sumbul was asked if she will talk to Tina outside the house. To this, Sumbul replied that she needs distance from Tina. For the inversed, Sumbul had a rift with Tina and Shalin inside the house.

“Everyone knows that she has hurt me a lot. Not just her, but Shalin too. But she tried to drag me into all possible conflicts. In one of the conflicts, she dragged my father too. She hurt me a lot. For my own sanity, I need a little distance from her," Sumbul told News18.

She talked about meeting Shalin outside the house and told News18, “No. I can talk to Shalin’s mom because she has been very sweet to me. When she visited the house, we had a long chat. I love her and I will definitely talk to her someday. But I cannot forget what happened with regard to Shalin."

The finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are-- MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.