Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Priyanka Choudhary To Shiv Thakare, A Look At Net Worth Of BB16 Finalists

Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing the headlines for contestants' constant fights and controversies to netizens coming in support of their favorite inmate. Finally, after a long and dramatic run, Bigg Boss 16 will see its final episode, where one amongst the top five will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

The top five finalists are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan. Let's take a look at the whopping net worth of these television personalities.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The 'sherni' of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has earlier played the role of Tejo Sandhu in ColorsTV serial 'Udaariyaan' alongside her BB16 lover Ankit Gupta. Her average net worth is Rs 20-25 Crore and is successfully brewing competition and drama in the controversial reality show.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner Shiv Thakare has been entertaining his fans with his strong and up-front personality taking the reins of 'mandali' since the beginning of the show. He was also seen in the reality show Roadies and has received immense love and respect for his participation.

The major source of his income comes from his business deals and appearances at events making his net worth Rs 10 Crore.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam returned to the show after her exit due to a physical brawl with inmate Shiv Thakare on Bigg Boss 16. However, her fights and dramatic controversies inside the Bigg Boss 26 house, made her return possible up to the grand finale of the season.

A chirpy and outspoken actor-politician, the actress is loved for her spontaneous game-playing attitude and has a net worth of around Rs 20-21 Crores.

MC Stan

The dap rapper from Mumbai MC Stan had a slow pace at the beginning inside the house, however, his one-liners in the house gained immense fan-following with the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan also appreciating his performance. His easygoing and fun personality landed him up amongst the top 5 finalists. His approximate net worth is Rs 15-20 Crore.

Shalin Bhanot

One of the most controversial finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot also made his way up amidst all the drama with co-contestant Tina Datta on the show. Their on-off relationship and fights were one of the main highlights of the season.

Shalin Bhanot is a prominent name in the industry and has participated in a dozen of reality shows including MTV Roadies, Nach Baliye 4, and more. His net worth is around Rs 16 Crore.