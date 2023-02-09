Bigg Boss 16 Feb 9 Written Updates: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Emotional; Shalin Bhanot Bows Down Out Of Gratitude Ahead Of Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 16 finale is all set to take place on 11th and 12th February, with fans awaiting who will win the prestigious trophy this year. The contestants who made it to the Top 5 include Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. Priyanka and Shalin got emotional as Bigg Boss praised them for their journey in the show.

Here are all the key highlights of the Thursday episode of BB16:

Archana Gautam Fights With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fought over food issues. This came after the former poked Priyanka that she was doing all this to win the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Priyanka Gets Emotional

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got emotional after watching her journey in the Bigg Boss house. The actress got emotional after watching her journey with all the fans surrounding her. But, what caught everybody's attention was Bigg Boss praising the actress and telling her that he is being 'biased' towards her.

Shalin Bhanot Bows Down

Bigg Boss appreciated Shalin Bhaot and recalled his journey in the house. Bigg Boss then informed him that he is the most misunderstood contestant of all the seasons. Shalin then bowed down out of gratitude.

Bigg Boss Praises Shalin For His Acting Skills

Bigg Boss praised Shalin and called him a great actor. He said though everyone accused him of acting since Day 1 in the BB house, he made it to the Top 5 with his acting skills.