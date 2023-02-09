Bigg Boss 16 Feb 8 Written Episode: Media Questions Top 5 Contestants In Finale Week; MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot Argue

The final week of Bigg Boss 16 is going to an interesting one. The Top 5 finalists include Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. The Wednesday episode of BB16 saw the media questioning the Top 5 contestants. The reporters put all those questions which all the fans had been waiting for.

To know more, continue reading the key highlights of the Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 16:

Priyanka Tries To Talk To MC Stan, Shiv

As there are just a couple of days left before the finale, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tried to initiate a conversation with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare but both of them made fun of her.

Media Questions Housemates

Amid the finale week, as always, Bigg Boss arranged a press conference inside the house. The reporters target all the housemates with some tricky questions.

Shalin is questioned by the reporter about how he can be normal after Tina left the house and still maintain his mental health. Is he telling the truth or is he lying? He is the only one who is like this, and Shalin responds courteously that he never fakes anything; it's just who he is.

Reporter Questions Shiv About Sajid Khan

The reporter then asked Shiv if Sajid Khan was a director and if he became an actor. To this, he replied, "Sajid and I shared a good bond, there was nothing scripted in our friendship."

MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot

The reporter questioned Shalin about his argument with MC Stan as they got into a debate after the former thought that the rapper was mocking him.

Priyanka And Archana Gautam fight

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam started fighting over cooking food. Gautam asked Priyanka to help her in the kitchen, but she denied it and said, "I feel tired."