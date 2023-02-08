  • News
  • Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16 Feb 7 Written Updates: Krushna Abhishek Enters The House, Promotes Bigg Boss; Shalin, Priyanka Recreate Epic Moment From Past

From Krushna Abhishek proposing the Bigg Boss to Priyanka and Shalin recreating the epic Bigg Boss moment and more, here are the written updates of BB 16's Tuesday episode:

By Swati Singh
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 12:20 AM IST
Minute Read
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 7 Written Updates: Krushna Abhishek Enters The House, Promotes Bigg Boss; Shalin, Priyanka Recreate Epic Moment From Past
(IMAGE: TWITTER)

Bigg Boss Season 16 is currently in its finale week. The Top 5 contestants include MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Priyaka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot. Nimrit and Sumbul got eliminated recently as they couldn't make it to Top 5. Krushna Abhishek also entered the house as he indulged into a fun conversation with the housemates.

Contine reading the key highlights of the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss Season 16:

Krushna Abhishek Proposes Bigg Boss

Krushna Abhishek entered the house and proposed Bigg Boss in his own way and told him that she wanted to marry him. The contestants couldn't stop laughing after witnessing him flirting with the Bigg Boss.

Krushna Mocks Archana Gautam

Krushna then mocked Archana as he went down to her feet and kept saying sorry. Krushna believes that Gautam pretends to be sorry whenever someone from outside enters the BB house.

MC Stan Showcases His Abs

MC Stan, who is touted as one of the strongest contestants in the BB house, showcased his abs to Pushpa Ji aka Krushna. She then took a marker and drew proper abs on his stomach.

Also Read
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Updates: See First Pics Of..
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Updates: See First Pics Of..

Krushna Reenters BB House As Nakli Jaggu

Krushna then re-entered the house as nakli Jaggu and roasted all the housemates. He then told MC Stan that he now has 7 million followers on social media which came as a huge surprise to him.

Shalin And Priyanka Recreate Epic Bigg Boss Moment

Shalin and Priyanka reprised the legendary Tina and Shalin dance scene. Shiv made fun of the circumstance when they were both performing and instructed them to act exactly as it did. Shiv then makes an attempt to dance while MC Stan watches.

Also Read
Sid-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ram Charan Extend Wishes..
Sid-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ram Charan Extend Wishes..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.