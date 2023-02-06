Bigg Boss 16 Feb 6 Written Updates: BB Announces Top 5 Finalists; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss 16's finale week is on the run, and the viewers saw the last eviction of this season, eliminating the reign and journey of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Due to the public's demand and lack of participation, Nimrit Kaur had to see her exit from the show. The top 5 finalists on Bigg Boss 16 are Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan.

Archana and Priyanka's adorable tease session with Shalin

Today's episode starts with Archana and Priyanka talking amongst themselves, where Archana treats Shalin with a solo dance which he tends to ignore. Priyanka and Archana then tease Shalin making a small ponytail and playing with his hair.

The last Elimination task of the season announced

The inmates are asked to gather in the garden area where they witness the public seated for nominating the least deserving inmate amongst the 6. All the inmates are given a chance to take the stage and prove their capability via their words and actions.

Elimination task begins

Archana takes the stage first and starts making jokes addressing the crowd. Nimrit pitches for herself stating she played well and was strong. Shiv calls him a common man and plays wisely all along. Next in line, MC Stan takes the mic where he discloses he does not want to win the trophy but wants somebody from the mandali to win.

Priyanka is seen next when she says she played individually the whole season, followed by Shalin Bhanot, who speaks his heart out to win the show with his originality.

Dance battleground takes place

Nimrit and Shiv perform together, whereas Archana and Shalin are seen teaming up, however, the duo hilariously falls together in the end. Priyanka and Stan give their performances.

Nimrit exits from the show

Fans are asked to start their voting, and the majority leads to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from the show. Shiv and Stan hug her and call Priyanka, Archana, and Shalin fake, as the duo is the remaining members of mandali.

The top 5 contestants announced

The top 5 finalists are announced by Bigg Boss i.e. Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan, leaving Shalin in happy tears. Lastly, the inmates are asked to choose their bedrooms where Stan and Shiv team up, and Shalin, Priyanka, and Archana are seen in another bedroom together.