Bigg Boss 16 Feb 5 Written Updates: Bigg Boss Cancels Ration Task AGAIN; Shekhar Suman Makes His Striking Entry

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to its end with having 6 finalists inside the house and a week to go, viewers will see the grand finale of this Indian controversial and dramatic show on February 12. Currently, there are six finalists in the Bigg Boss house including Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Archana Takes Shiv's House Chores

The episode starts with inmates singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Soon Mandali people start talking about Shalin and calling him fake. Next to mock Shiv and to make him realize, Archana starts doing Shiv's house chores.

As Nimrit informs Shiv about the matter, he calls her Goddess Durga making Archana adamant. Shalin asks Archana to stop creating a fuss, while Mandali talks about Archana's irritating personality.

Shekhar Suman makes his grand entry

Shekhar Suman addresses the inmates and roasts them in his style calling, where next he gives awards to the top 6 finalists. Archana gets 'Garam Tava' title, Shalin gets 'Dholak' award, Shiv and MC Stan get 'Dosti' award, Nimrit gets 'Captain' title, and Priyanka gets 'Taang Adana' title.

Shekhar Suman also advises the top 6 finalists and says that they are winning millions of hearts and votes from the public. Shekhar Suman gets a standing ovation from the inmates, while Bigg Boss calls the season unique.

Bigg Boss cancels ration task again

Bigg Boss summons the inmates and asks them to rate themselves on a scale of 1-6 as it is their last ration task, making rank 1 deserving and rank 6 will be the last. Shalin and Archana take Nimrit's name for Rank 6, Priyanka takes Stan's name for Rank 6, whereas Shiv, Nimrit, and Stan take Shalin's name.

In the end, Nimrit gets Ranked 5. Next Archana is given Rank 4 and notices that Mandali is grouping again. Archana decides to give up the ration and refuses to stand on Rank 4, leading Bigg Boss to cancel the ration task.

Shiv and Shalin lock horns and announcement of a new task

Shalin confronts Shiv, and Shiv calls him fake. In the end, Priyanka reads the 'Shezwan' where Nimrit and Priyanka ask Archana to cook, however, Shiv and Stan end up cooking.