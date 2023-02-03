Bigg Boss 16 Feb 3 Written Updates: Karan Johar Hosts 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'; Badshah Enters The House

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its finale, the tension in the house has been intesifying with each passing day. As Karan Johar hosted the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of BB16, he made several revelations in the house. From taking a dig at Archana and Sumbul to indulging in a fun banter with the housemates, KJo was on fire. Later, popular rapper Badshah also entered the show and he also interacted with the new host and the contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

For more updates, continue reading the key highlights of the Friday episode:

Karan Johar Hosts BB16

As filmmaker Karan Johar entered the show, he will be seen making some shocking revelations on the show. He made fun of the fact that the hosts are rotating between Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

Archana Apologises To Shiv Thakare

After the torture task, Shiv Thakare was unable to open his eyes as Archana Gautam constantly threw detergent and turmeric powder at him. Later, Gautam apologised to Shiv for being harsh during the task.

Karan Johar Dedicates A Shayari To Archana, Makes Fun Of Sumbul

As Karan Johar interacted with the housemates, he pointed out Archana and dedicated a shayari to her. He further made fun of Sumbul Touqeer's negligence during the nomination. KJo stated that she was arrogant the entire week which could be very costly.

Shiv Thakare Takes A Dig At Priyanka

Shiv Thakare said he would like to dedicate a tattoo of a fox to Priyanka Choudhary as she believed that her friends are always right.

KJo Announces Extension Of BB16

Karan Johar announced one-month extension of Bigg Boss 16 which shocked the housemates. But, later he called it a prank.

Priyanka Says She Will Marry MC Stan

As Karan Johar asked Priyanka who she will marry in the house, she took MC Stan's name and called him 'genuine'. Later, Nimrit Ahluwalia called Priyanka self obsessed and arrogant, claiming that she doesn't deserves to win Bigg Boss 16.

Badshah Enters BB16

Badshah joined Karan Johar on stage and the duo indulge in a fun banter. The famous rapper also entered the house after which the contestants indulge in a 'wall of fame'-'wall of shame' task.