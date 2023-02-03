Bigg Boss 16 Feb 2 Written Episode: Archana Gautam Throws Turmeric On Nimrit's Face, Calls Priyanka And Shalin Week

Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its finale week and the atmosphere in the house is getting intense day by day. On Wednsday, Team B including Priyanka, Archana and Shalin performed the torture task which they completed successfully, while on Thursday Team A (Nimrit, Shiv and MC Stan) performed the task. The tirture task was stopped by the Bigg Boss in the middle and called it a draw.

To know more, continue reading the key highlights of the Thursday episode of BB16:

Mandali Hides Archana Gautam's Containers

Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare hid Archana Gautam's containers which she prepared to use on them for the torture task. Priyanka and Archana were shocked after knowing that their containers were disposed of.

Priyanka, Archana Strategize

After the Mandali hid Archana Gautam's containers, she strategized with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. They decided that they will be moving on to the next level for the torture task.

Archana Gets Warning By Bigg Boss

As Archana threw raw detergent on Nimrit, Shiv, and MC Stan's faces, Bigg Boss warned her to mix it with water and not use it on the contestants like the way she was using it.

Later, she also got a warning on handling the bucket properly while throwing water on Mandali. Not only her but Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka were also warned by Bigg Boss.

Archana Puts Haldi Powder In Nimrit's Eyes

Nimrit Ahluwalia screamed in agony as a result of Archana putting turmeric powder in her eyes.

Bigg Boss Pauses The Task

Bigg Boss paused the prize money task in the middle and stated that it was a draw between the two teams.

Concerning Shalin and Priyanka's performance on the assignment, Archana felt dissatisfied. She thought that Shalin helped MC Stan, Nimrit, and Shiv.



No Ration Shopping: Bigg Boss

As Archana Gautam used the raw fish to break down Nimrit, Shiv, and Priyanka, Bigg Boss canceled Ration shopping, which put all the housemates in shock.

Justifying herself, Archana said she used the fish which wasn't used for a month, stating that it was bad.