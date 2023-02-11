Bigg Boss 16 Feb 10 Written Updates: Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam Relive Their Journey Ahead Of Grand Finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 16 is all set to take place on 11th and 12 February. Ahead of the big day, the Friday episode saw contestants Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan's emotional journeys being displayed on screen by the Bigg Boss. As fans cheered for them, it made them emotional.

Continue reading to know the key highlights of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode:

Shiv Thakare Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss introduced Shiv in the video being displayed on the screen. His entire effort throughout this voyage was evident in the passion with which he approached each task. The audience began hooting after hearing this. Shiv was delighted by all the love.

'Best Day of Bigg Boss': Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare then described his experience to all the housemantes in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He even called it the best day of the BB House.

Bigg Boss Welcomes MC Stan In Rapper Style

Bigg Boss greeted MC Stan in rapper style as he walked into the garden area. When MC Stan viewed his final video after which he was taken aback.

Bigg Boss Praises Stan

After watching Stan's final video, Bigg Boss called him a terrific player and advised him to continue being himself because his individuality set him apart.

Archana Gautam Relives Her BB Journey

Bigg Boss complemented Archana Gautam in English. He said that Archana will always be remembered whenever someone will recall this season. She was also referred to as the season's most daring contender by Bigg Boss.

Archana got emotional seeing her farewell Bigg Boss video as she watched her tumultuous time in the house.