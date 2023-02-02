Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 Written Updates: Shalin, Priyanka, Archana Win Prize Money Task, Sumbul Touqeer Ignored By Mandali

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 is around the corner and the contestants are fighting hard to make it to the finale episode. On Wednesday, contestants had the opportunity to claim their prize money, but the risky ones tried to win the challenge by getting the members of the finale week to leave the buzzer and hold it for them instead. Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary completed the task successfully and they geared up to take revenge.

To know more, take a look at all the key updates of the Wednesday episode:

Nimrit Kaur Gets Irritated With Shalin Bhanot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told Mandali that she is getting extremely irritated with Shalin and asked everyone to ignore him. While Bhanot claimed that he is getting no food in the house, Nimrit corrected him by saying that he has been having chicken since Day 1.

MC Stan Makes Fun Of Archana

As there are only a few days left, Archana, who comes across as gentle, encouraged everyone to stop fighting. Who's talking, MC Stan exclaimed while laughing.

Bigg Boss Gives Chance To Contestants

Contestants played in two teams, which were divided by Bigg Boss. As per BB, the team who will be able to hold the buzzer for the longest time will win 50 lakhs.



In order to get Shalin, Archana, and Priyanka out of the buzzer as quickly as possible, Nimrit, Shiv, and MC Stan splash water on their faces.

Sumbul Kept Out Of Task By Mandali In Prize Money Task

On the other hand, the Mandali (Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan) decided to keep Sumbul out of the task as they didn't want to take any risks. This upset her.

As Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam completed the task successfully, they enjoyed the moment.

Archana To Take Revenge On Mandali

Archana told Priyanka and swore to take revenge on Shiv, Nimrit, and MC Stan. Priyanka then asked her to be prepared for the next task.