Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host For 2 Weeks? 'Tiger 3' Star To Return On THIS Date

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been unfolding much drama and fights in the past few weeks. Recently, the show got an extension for six weeks and will be airing its finale sometime next month. Amid this, rumors are rife that host Salman Khan will be bidding adieu to the show to focus on his prior work commitments.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will reportedly take place on February 12. But till then, Salman Khan will not be keeping up as the host of the show as his dates are already tied up with his upcoming films including ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The actor, however, will reportedly be back to host the show's Grand Finale.

In a tweet by The Khabri, the popular fan page of Bigg Boss 16 which gives regular updates and inside gossip about the show, revealed that reportedly Farah Khan will be replacing Salman Khan as the host of the show. “Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #BB16 As we revealed Earlier #SalmanKhan is not hosting #BiggBoss16 anymore untill Finale, Now Change In Plans #FarahKhan to host #WeekendKaVaar instead of #KaranJohar from Next for 2 weeks as #SajidKhan came out of the house. #Salman will host #GrandFinale.”

Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #BB16

As we revealed Earlier #SalmanKhan is not hosting #BiggBoss16 anymore untill Finale, Now

Change In Plans #FarahKhan to host #WeekendKaVaar instead of #KaranJohar from Next for 2 weeks as #SajidKhan came out of the house.#Salman will host #GrandFinale — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 16, 2023

Several users took to the comments section of the post to react to the news. One user wrote, “Again strategy to openly favor mandali & make Shiv win. Non-mandali members have to always get humiliated & battle but Mandali has been given captainship & favorism in tasks. It’s like as if a game where nepokids r not good at their jobs but still getting paid & winning.”

“Open favoritism. Mandali wale nominations discussions kar sakte hai. Captain bhi unke hi bante hai. Rule todne par baki contestants ke muh pe pani maara jata hai. Host bhi 1 ke sath hi jyada gusse se bat karta hai. Ab to host @TheFarahKhan khud mandali ki aa gayi hai,” read another comment.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app.