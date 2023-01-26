Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Scolds Priyanka And Tina For Bullying Shalin: Report

Bigg Boss Season 16 is becoming more and more interesting as it is heading towards its finale. The housemates are trying their best to win this game and the audience is also interested to know the drama going on inside the house. According to some reports, Farah Khan will host the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode instead of Salman Khan and will slam Priyanka and Tina for continuously bullying Shalin.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Tina have been on bad terms with Shalin and the trio have gone against each other several times. According to the Twitter page Bigg Boss_Tak, Farah Khan will school Priyanka and Tina for bullying Shalin but the two kept arguing with the host.

The report also reveals that Bigg Boss allowed Shalin to consult a psychiatrist but Priyanka and Tina continue to mock him.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo, Priyanka, Archana and Tina get into a fight with Shalin during a task. Sharing the promo, Colors tv wrote, "Ghar mein naye task ke saath create hui contestants ke beech nayi fight."

Last week, Salman Khan slammed Tina and Shalin for their dirty game. He first scolded Tina for questioning Tina's character. Salman first scolded Shalin and says, "'Ek se ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki (you leave one person and get closer to another)', what kind of language is this?"

To this, Shalin replied, "One line". He further added, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?" This statement did not sit well with Salman Khan and he said, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here."

Later, Salman confronted Tina but she started crying and became inconsolable.

Last week, Soundarya Sharma got eliminated from the house. The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.