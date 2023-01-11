Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Roasts Brother Sajid Khan, Asks Him ‘Kya Aap Ek Purush Hai’ | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 just got more interesting with the entry of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Meeting her brother after a long period, the sister-brother duo immediately broke up which was followed by a hilarious roasting session on the show.

In a new promo clip shared by ColorsTV on Instagram, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan spoke with each other in the confession room as all the other contestants were able to watch them on the television.

The clip started with Sajid Khan asking Farah, "Farah, kya aap ek purush, aadmi hai?" To which Farah Khan responded, "Yahi sawaal main aapse puchti hun. Kya aap ek purush hai?" Leaving the other inmates of Bigg Boss 16 hooting and clapping, Sajid Khan was seen stunned and lips sealed after the sentence.

Next, Sajid Khan said, "Bohut log nahi jaante ki Farah Bigg Boss ki sabse badi fan hai." Farah Khan quickly replied, "Sab jaante hai, har saal aati hun, Iss saal because of you I had to come for free." As the contestants hilariously laughed, Sajid said, "That's it, she always gives it back."

In the shared clip, Farah Khan opted for a black shirt and matching pants, whereas Sajid Khan was seen wearing a black T-shirt under a denim shirt and black trousers. Sharing the video on Instagram, ColorsTV wrote, "Farah aur Sajid Khan karenge aapko entertain apne interview ke saath."

Taking to the comment section, a social media user wrote, "Brother and sister are roasting each other." "I think Farah is far more entertaining than all Bigg Boss contestants including Sajid. She must not come as a contestant in Bigg Boss." Whereas, another wrote, "Farah just roasted her brother badly."

Farah Khan came inside the Bigg Boss house and met her brother Sajid Khan where the duo immediately broke down upon meeting each other. Farah Khan kissed Sajid and hugged him, while she said that their mother was also proud of him.

As a cheerful inmate, Farah Khan met all the contestants and even gave relationship advice to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, as their confusing friendship relationship has been the highlight of this season.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.