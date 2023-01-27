Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Calls Tina Datta 'Disgusting’, Storms Off The Stage | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is inching close to its finale, where the house is witnessing new bonds and friendships on the rise with old bonds turning into rivals and ganging up on each other. The talk of the town is actress Tina Datta as she had been complaining about her tooth issue inside the Bigg Boss house since the beginning of the show, which erupted into a huge drama.

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan was seen hosting the show, taking Salman Khan's place in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Farah Khan was seen slamming Tina Datta for being willing to leave the show because of her dental issue, whereas also schooled her for mocking Shalin Bhanot's mental health at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Farah Khan further questioned both Tina and Priyanka for their actions and called them 'disgusting.' On Friday, ColorsTV shared a promo of the upcoming episode where Farah can be seen scolding Tina.

Farah says, "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting."

Tina soon replies and says, "Ye galat portray ho raha hai, " where a furious Farah then tells her, "Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out." Farah is also seen imitating her body language, where next Farah is seen storming out of the set and says, "This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking..."

Tina Datta has been tough for a few days inside the house where the actor has deliberately broken her tooth to get out of the house. She also conveyed the message to her fellow contestant Priyanka Chahar that she might leave the house as the pain is unbearable.

While sharing the new promo, ColorsTV wrote, "Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein kiya Tina aur Priyanka ke behaviour ne Farah Khan ko upset." People were also seen shaming Priyanka and Tina in the comment section.

One social media user wrote, "In logo ki jo class lagi hai ye dekh ke kitna sukoon mila dil ko." Another user wrote, "I loved every season but this one it seems everyone is targeting Priyanka mostly... including Farah, Salman and mandali… very disappointing to see this. I am not saying Priyanka is my favourite, but at least she is making an effort to entertain people…"

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.