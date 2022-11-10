Bigg Boss 16: Fans Want Archana Gautam To Return, Say ‘We Are Missing The Drama’

THE house of Bigg Boss is a pandora’s box filled with drama and controversies. With each episode, the audience is likely to get freshly brewed content of fights, gossip, and fury. Recently, Bigg Boss 16 saw the sudden elimination of controversial and popular actress-turned-politician Archana Gautam.

In yesterday's episode, Archana Gautam indulged in a nasty physical fight with contestant Shiv Thakare resulting in the elimination of Archana Gautam directed by the Bigg Boss himself. As Shiv Thakare verbally started the fight, the actress attacked him physically leaving briar marks on his neck.

It is a well-known fact that physical violence is not allowed on the show which ultimately led Archana Gautam to be thrown out of the house instantly. Soon the viewers revolted back and now demand the return of Archana Gautam blaming Shiv Thakare for instigating and slamming her firsthand.

It was thus outlined that Archana passed loathsome comments against Shiv Thakare which eventually infuriated him entering a dramatic verbal engagement with her. As the fight went ahead, the conversation turned ugly and Archana inflamed and physically started fighting with the contestant.

The incident occurred around 3 AM on Wednesday, where instantly Archana Gautam was debarred from the house perimeters and got eliminated. However, the viewers of the show are requesting her return as they are missing out on the dramatic turn of events set by her.

With Archana Gautam’s elimination from the show mid-week, viewers are still waiting eagerly for the weekly elimination process. The nominated contestants of this week include Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Until now, Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house.