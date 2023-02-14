Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sreejita De To Marry Fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape On THIS Date: Reports

Bigg Boss 16 participant Sreejita De is all set to marry her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1 in Germany. The actress exclusively revealed that she will be getting married in July fall in the to-be groom's native country. The wedding will take place in the traditional Indian form in October-November, later this year.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sreejita De said, "It is not going to be a fusion wedding. The first one will be a proper traditional German wedding. Then we will have an Indian way, Bengali wedding, which will be in India; maybe in Goa or Kolkata. That's yet to be decided. The German wedding is in Germany."

Michael Blohm-Pape who is 33 years old, went down on his knees to propose to Sreejita De in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris last year in January. However, the two met in January 2019 and also celebrated their first Valentine's Day together within a month of their dating.

Sreejita De also said, "I remember we had decided no gifts for each other, but I eventually got him a cap, which to date he has never worn," She further added, "I still have it with me though."

Sreejita also recalled and said, "We went out for dinner in Bandra, and I remember he told his sister about me on the same day. There was a picture of me kissing his hands and that was the first picture of him that was posted on my Instagram."

Talking about each other, the Bigg Boss 16 participant revealed how Michael Blohm-Pape brought stability to her and supported her in making a more optimistic approach toward life. Sreejita said, "I have always been realistic, but she got me into spirituality, energy, and optimism."

Sreejita De was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16. She was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, however, she came back in the game after 2 months, though unfortunately she again got eliminated from the winning race.