Bigg Boss 16 Fame Ankit Gupta Speaks About His Equation With Priyanka Choudhary, Says ‘Leave It To Us’

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta openly spoke about his relationship with contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actor earlier expressed his disappointment about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not bagging the winner's trophy.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the actor said, "All I wanted from Bigg Boss was to give her the trophy, but that did not happen. It was shocking. I only knew one thing Priyanka is the winner, and even now she is the winner for me. When that didn't happen it was heartbreaking."

The actor next was questioned about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary where he said, "I want to say one thing, this is my and Priyanka's relationship and leave it to us, we will figure it out."

The actor is currently seen in the ColorsTV show 'Junooniyatt' co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. The actor also openly spoke about his role in the show.

The actor said, "First of all, I would like to say that Junooniyatt is a story about three people's Junoon. However, their Junoon is not just music, but it is just a medium to fulfill their obsession."

He further stated, "For instance, Jahaan's Junoon is to bring his parents back to India and clear their name, Jordan's obsession is to prove himself to his father, and Elahi's Junoon is to bring her mother back. So all of them have their journeys, and the music becomes a road for that journey."

He lastly concluded and said, "It's a musical show, something which we have never seen on television. The first episode had eight songs, it was a different experience, and music is going to be the USP of the show."