Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Gautam Vig Reacts Shockingly On MC Stan’s Win, Says ‘Late Game Samjho Trophy Le Jao’

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Vig said that he was shocked over MC Stan winning Bigg Boss 16 as he expected either Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare to lift the trophy. He also said that MC Stan understood the concept of the game very late.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Gautam Vig stated to be in shock as MC Stan was announced as the winner. He said, "It was shocking for all of us because we were expecting Priyanka. She was trending everywhere, every day. After Priyanka, I was expecting Shiv to win."

Gautam Vig further added, "MC jeete hai... aachi baat hai ki woh jeete hai. Late samaj aaya but aachi baat hai ki samaj aaya. Toh, I think, yehi agli baar logon ki strategy honi chaiye ki 'late game samjho aur trophy le jao."

MC Stan always maintained a low profile throughout the game inside the Bigg Boss house and was a non-active participant during his initial days inside the house. However, he built good friendship connections inside the house and stayed with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, where the squad was seen supporting each other during tasks.

Right after the show started to air, Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot locked horns with each other over a fight concerning co-contestant Sumbul Khan. However, the matter was resolved separately.

Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta will be seen together alongside Neha Rana in the new fictional romantic-musical series 'Junooniyatt' which will start on Monday on ColorsTV.

Gautam Vig is also known for his performances in TV shows including 'Naamkaran', Ishq Subhan Allah', and also appeared in the film 'Flat 211.' He has also had small screen time roles in TV shows such as 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', 'Agni Vayu', and 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.'