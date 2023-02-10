Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: Tina Datta Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ‘The Purest’, Says ‘Can’t Wait For Her To Lift The Trophy’

Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for its big grand finale this weekend. The show has 5 finalists racing towards the title of the winner and trophy of the season including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.

Recently, Tina Datta spoke exclusively to Jagran English and revealed who her favorite contestant on the show is. The actor also revealed details about her best time on the show and whom she shared the best bond with on Bigg Boss 16.

Reflecting on her bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta gave insights into her bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and said, “It was the purest!! She’s been a huge strength and became a very dear friend. She’s very caring and every moment spent with her is a memory.”

Best Bond On Bigg Boss 16

The television star called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary her favorite on the show and said, “After Bigg Boss, it’s my girl Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has my heart. Can’t wait to see her hold the BB 16 trophy.”

Tina Datta, who has been a popular name in the television industry, revealed she has a few projects in the pipeline. “I can’t wait to share with y’all. So stay tuned, will announce sooon!” the actor told us in the interview.

Best Experience On Bigg Boss 16

Reflecting on her best experience on the show, Tina Datta mentioned Mahin and said, “She was my stress buster!! Every moment spent with her is special to me.” She further added, “And ofcourse all my sofa talks with Priyanka, speaking over coffee and then working out together has been the best time.”

Thoughts On Mandali

Speaking about the infamous ‘Mandali’ of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta said, “Well, they were a team, a group of like minded people came together and became friends. I am no one to comment on anyone’s personal relationships and affairs. They had a majority in the house and it worked in their favor.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will air this weekend. The winner of this season will be announced on Sunday.