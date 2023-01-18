Bigg Boss 16: Ektaa Kapoor To Announce 'Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2' On The Show? Here's What We Know

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss' has given many talented and prominent artists to the entertainment industry. From Shehnaaz Gill to Tejasswi Prakash, many contestants found immense fame, stardom and love after participating in this show. Producer Ektaa Kapoor earlier announced that she will announce a new film in Bigg Boss 16. As per the reports, she will announce the sequel of 'Love S*x Aur Dhokha' which will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

The first part of 'Love S*x Aur Dhokha' starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma in the lead role and was a hit as well.

As per the reports, Ektaa will choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for her film and Sumbul Touqeer for a television show. Meanwhile, her latest show 'Naagin Season 6' will soon come to an end. She signed Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 winner, for the lead role in Naagin.

Announcing the news of Naagin going off-air, Ektaa wrote, "Lots of love for this again. Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Meanwhile, the eliminated contestants Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta of Bigg Boss Season 16 are all set to star in the television show 'Junooniyatt' in the lead role.

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its season finale. The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chhar Choudhary. Last week, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De got eliminated from the house.