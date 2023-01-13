Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Gift His Bracelet To Bharti Singh's Son 'Gola'? Deets Inside

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set the make Lohri inside the Bigg Boss house more special. The couple will join Salman Khan and the contestant and entertain them with fun games. Salman Khan's video with Haarsh and Bharti's son Laksh has gone viral on social media and fans can't get enough of their cuteness. Now, as per reports, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has gifted his iconic silver bracelet to Laksh.

Sharing the video, Colors tv wrote, "Harsh aur Bharti le aaye unke saath ek khaas mehmaan to meet Salman Khan!"

Later, Haarsh and Bharti leave their son with Salman Khan and go inside the Bigg Boss house to interact with the contestants. Sharing the teaser, Colors tv wrote, "Harsh aur Bharti ke aane se chhaa gaya ghar mein hasi ka mahaul."

In the last episode, the family members of the contestants and Simi Garewal entered the Bogg Boss house. Soundarya's mother enters Bigg Boss and Soundarya becomes emotional seeing her after 3.5 months. Sumbul's uncle, Sreejita De's fiance entered the house as well.

Later, Simi Garewal made an iconic entry into the Bigg Boss house and asked some questions to the contestants. She asks Priyanka if she will choose stardom or love. To this Priyanka says, "I would prefer to choose the plate of love because at the end of life being happy is all that matters."

When Simi asks Shalin to choose between chicken or Tina, Shalin says chicken. He says, "Even if there was anything other than chicken on the plate he would prefer to choose that and not Tina Datta."

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary and Sreejita De.

Last week, Vikkas got evicted from the house after getting fewer votes. As per reports, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik will reportedly leave the Bigg Boss house. The audience has to wait till the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to find out about the eliminated contestants.